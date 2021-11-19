"Loved him from day one" - Tuchel responds to talk of recalling Chelsea talent Conor Gallagher from loan in January

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel expressed his views on recalling Connor Gallagher from loan in January to bolster the Blues' midfield.

The English midfielder is currently on loan at Crystal Palace. Gallagher has been outstanding so far. He has scored four goals and registered two assists. Fans and pundits want Chelsea to recall Gallagher in January.

Here's what Tuchel said on the subject:

"It is too early to talk about that in public before we talk to Conor himself and what his goals are. This will happen in the summer as we all agreed to the decision that we wanted to send him to Palace. He saw a possibility for him. I am not surprised the national coach loves him because I loved him from day one. Humble, nice, smile on his face and all the time ready to give everything, he wants to learn and improve."

"As a teammate I would have loved to play with him. It is a pleasure to know him, I am super happy that it has worked out so well. He needs to kepe his feet on the ground," said the Chelsea boss.

He further added:

"Actually I haven't thought about it. I think it is important for him to be happy where he is and not change things. It is important to be calm, I feel him happy there and that he is having this impact at Crystal Palace."

Conor Gallagher trained with Chelsea's main squad during pre-reason, before he was sent out on another loan. He was sent on loan to West Bromwich Albion last season and was perhaps the only positive talking point for the relegated club.

Conor Gallagher will add another layer of depth to Chelsea's midfield

Chelsea arguably have the best midfield combination in the world. Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have looked unsurpassable. Knate on a good day can dominate any position on the pitch while the former two are mind-bendining technicians.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's resurgence has added much-needed strength to Chelsea's midfield.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher made his senior debut for England in their 10-0 mauling of San Marino.

His ability to win duels in the middle of the park coupled with hisability to maintain possession has caught the eyes of fans and pundits. Gallagher's work rate and industry on the pitch make him a suitable fit for Tuchel's Chelsea.

Although Tuchel has expressed his admiration for the 21-year-old, it seems unlikely Gallagher will be recalled from loan in January.

