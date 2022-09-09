"Luis Campos and the president are working on it" - Christophe Galtier reveals PSG's plans for winter transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has heaped praise on sporting director Luis Campos and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi for being in charge of the club's transfer strategy.

Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the ongoing season. He has had a brilliant start with the Parisians, guiding them to seven wins and one draw in eight games across competitions.

Since arriving from Nice, Galtier has worked closely with Campos to reshuffle PSG's squad. He has overseen seven incomings and more than 20 outgoings in either permanent or temporary deals.

At a pre-match press conference, Galtier shed light about the club's plans in January next year. He said (via RMC Sport):

"I don't think about the winter transfer window at all. Even if I think about the technical direction, Luis Campos and the president are working on it."

He added:

"What has been done has been done well. It is important that players who I did not count on in relation to my playing model have been able to find a club to have playing time. Many are on loan and are likely to return next summer."

Mauro Icardi, who had fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, recently sealed a loan move to Super Lig club Galatasaray. When asked about the Argentine striker, Galtier said:

"If Mauro was to come back next season, it would be more interesting after getting some playing time [with Galatasaray]. I hope he will be happy there and that he will find a very high playing time to be efficient."

Meanwhile, the Parisians have signed Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele for a combined sum of around €147 million. Hugo Ekitike joined them on a season-long loan from Reims with an obligation to buy.

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 standings with 16 points from six games. They will next lock horns with Stade Brestois at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 10).

PSG hope to make UEFA Champions League breakthrough under Galtier

PSG have opened their bid to win the much-coveted UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 6) with a win. They registered a 2-1 win over Juventus at the Parc des Princes in their Group H opener.

Kylian Mbappe, 23, scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season, becoming the youngest player to reach 35 Champions League goals. Massimiliano Allegri's side reduced arrears, but PSG hung on for all three points.

