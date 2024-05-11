Luis Enrique breaks silence after Kylian Mbappe announced his decision to leave PSG

Luis Enrique has admitted Kylian Mbappe's announcement that he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came as no surprise. The French superstar has finally confirmed to the world that his time at the Parc des Princes has ended.

Mbappe released a video on his social media platforms confirming his departure once his contract expires. He thanked the Ligue 1 giants for helping him grow as a player and a man.

Enrique knew the France captain's exit was coming while speaking ahead of PSG's clash with Toulouse. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"We all knew that Kylian Mbappe was gonna leave PSG. No changes, it’s all the same for us."

Mbappe will be given a farewell ceremony at the Parc des Princes tomorrow. It will be his final game in Parisian colors when the Ligue 1 champions face Toulouse.

Enrique moved to praise Mbappe both as a player and a person. The Spanish coach said he understood his decision (via PSG Report):

"All I can say is marvelous things about Kylian Mbappe, the footballer and the person. I can understand his decision. I wish him all the best for the future."

Mbappe is a hero at PSG given his contributions during his six years with the club. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is their all-time top scorer with 255 goals and 108 assists in 306 games. He's won six Ligue 1 titles among 14 major trophies with the capital club.

Real Madrid decide when to announce Kylian Mbappe's arrival after his PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe is set for a grand welcome.

Kylian Mbappe is all but certainly headed to Real Madrid and will finally arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Frenchman has reportedly agreed on a five-year contract with the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos' focus before then is on a UEFA Champions League final encounter with Borussia Dortmund. That takes place on June 1 at Wembley and Mbappe could be joining the newly crowned European champions.

According to MARCA, Real Madrid plan to announce his arrival that same week but after the final. Euro 2024 starts on June 14 so they may be eager to get the announcement out before the tournament so their players can focus on that tournament without speculation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the La Liga champions have prepared a special announcement for Mbappe. He's set to become the latest blockbuster signing, linking up with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.