“It’s a big one but it’s so weird to talk about this game” – Luis Garcia names his favorites to win Chelsea vs Real Madrid quarter-final clash

Luis Garcia gives his thoughts on the tantalising contest between the two European heavyweights
Luis Garcia gives his thoughts on the tantalising contest between the two European heavyweights
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 06, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Former Liverpool winger Luis Garcia has given his prediction for the huge clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this Wednesday.

Both sides know each other well from their encounter in last year's tournament. The Blues got the better of Los Blancos on that occasion in a tense semi-final.

The quarter-final pairing between the two sides this time around is hard to predict, with both having suffered setbacks in their respective leagues.

Real Madrid conceded a devastating 4-0 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga on March 20. Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit were blown apart by newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League this past Saturday, in a demoralising 4-1 loss.

Garcia has attributed these two setbacks to how he believes this game may pan out at Stamford Bridge.

He told CBS Sports Golazo:

“It's a big one but it's so weird to talk about this game after the result we've seen."
🔥 @Benzema 🔥 🏆 @ChampionsLeague📆 2021/22 #UCL https://t.co/xE4K6EQjnH

Garcia continued:

"But this weekend really concerned me with how the midfield was not working, not creating, not building up, they struggled so much against Celta Vigo. Modric not being able to bring the ball forward, the only good thing about this Real Madrid is they are very solid at the back, Militao, Alaba, and Courtois were outstanding."

The former Reds star then analysed the Blues.

"On the other side, with Chelsea you don't know what you're going to get. A lot of talent, we've seen Chelsea manage the situation so well, Thomas Tuchel finding the right spot, the right direction for this team, but not getting the result they were expecting to arrive to this massive game so, I don't know how to call it."
Calm and collected from Pulisic! 🤙#UCL https://t.co/5mLP23DlvX

However, Garcia went on to declare Chelsea as the favourites, according to him.

"But I think Chelsea because of the squad that they have, the rotation Tuchel has been doing can help more if they arrive at the last third of the game, but if you're going to play Real Madrid you don't know what Real Madrid you're going to face, difficult to call we'll see tomorrow but I think Chelsea are favorites.”

Chelsea vs Real Madrid promises to be a blockbluster

With both sides not having the best of times, they go into the tie in a similar run of form with memories of last year still clear in their minds.

Thomas Tuchel's side certainly got the better of the La Liga leaders then but this a different propisition.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid side look more assured in defense and Benzema is firing on all cylinders.

Either way, we can expect fireworks at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. The two sides may have suffered a defeat recently but their quality and capability remains unscathed. It will be a contest that the entire football-loving world would be waiting for with abated breath.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
