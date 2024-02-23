Luka Modric reacts as Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos announces decision to return to the Germany national team

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reacted to teammate Toni Kroos announcing his return to the Germany national team on Thursday, February 22.

Kroos retired from international football following Germany's UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 defeat against England. He is now set to return to Julian Nagelsmann's squad in the upcoming March international break. He will look to feature at the Euro 2024, which will be hosted by Germany.

Kroos shared a post on Instagram to announce his decision, writing:

"People, short and painless: I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the federal coach, I'm in the mood and I'm sure that with the team at the European Championship, much more is possible than most believe right now!"

Kroos' Real Madrid teammate Modric commented on the post:

"Only possible decision when your country needs you!"

Kroos and Modric have formed a glorious partnership since the German's move to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014. They have shared the pitch 327 times so far, winning four UEFA Champions League trophies together, among numerous other honors.

Meanwhile, Kroos made 106 appearances for Germany, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists before his retirement.

Former Real Madrid attacker hints at Kylian Mbappe's preparation for a Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has once again been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. His contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer and as per Fabrizio Romano, he is set to leave the French giants.

Meanwhile, former Los Blancos attacker Takefusa Kubo recently played against Mbappe in the UEFA Champions League with Real Sociedad. PSG beat the Spanish side 2-0 at the Parc des Princes in their Round of 16 first-leg clash.

He spoke about the French superstar after the game, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“When I spoke to him I realised that he speaks Spanish very well, that he’s improved, I think he’s getting ready (for La Liga).”

As per Romano, Mbappe and Real Madrid are tied in negotiations around things such as image rights, signing fees and wages. The talks are advanced and the Frenchman appears set to join the Merengues after years of links.

Mbappe has been in terrific form for PSG this season as well, having scored 32 goals and provided seven assists in 31 games across competitions.