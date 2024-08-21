"Madridista forever", "Bleeds white" - Real Madrid fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo chooses white as his favorite color in new video

Cristiano Ronaldo officially launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday (August 21) and it has already reached 2.62 million subscribers at the time of writing.

In one of the videos, Ronaldo plays a fun quiz with his partner Georgina Rodriguez on how well they know each other.

Trending

In one of the questions, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about his favorite color. While Georgina Rodriguez guessed red or green, Ronaldo was 'a thousand percent' sure about choosing white.

Real Madrid fans were quick to associate white with Los Blancos color and voiced their jubilation on X. Some of the popular posts on X were as follows:

"Ronaldo bleeds WHITE," commented one Real Madrid fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"Cristiano Ronaldo on his YouTube channel :/ Question : Which is Cristianos favorite color? /Cristiano: White. It's always white../ Madridista forever," agreed another.

Expand Tweet

"Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest YT video said that his favourite colour is white, no wonder he stayed at real madrid for so long, our GOAT," announced another fan on X.

One fan pointed out that Ronaldo didn't opt for Manchester United or Sporting CP colors, but chose to go for white. They posted:

"Dunked on SP and United. Madridismo through and through."

"Hahaha so cute," wrote another fan.

"White for Real Madrid," a person commented.

The aforementioned video currently has almost 240,000 views at the time of writing.

A look back at Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career at Real Madrid

Champions League final: Real Madrid vs FC Liverpool - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo stayed at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018 and went on to break innumerable records during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid veteran was first unveiled on July 6, 2009, in the presence of Alfredo Di Stefano and Eusebio.

Ronaldo played 438 games for Real Madrid, recording 450 goals (averaging more than a goal per game) and 131 assists. The Portuguese number 7 also spearheaded Los Blancos and helped them win multiple trophies including four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga crowns, three Club World Cups, a pair of Copas del Reys, and two Spanish Super Cups.

Coming to personal accolades, the current Al-Nassr star won three Golden Shoes, four Ballon d'Ors, two The Best awards, three Pichichis, and was named the UEFA Best Player in Europe thrice.

Ronaldo's stay at Real Madrid also gave birth to one of the most iconic rivalries in football history, i.e., his rivalry with Lionel Messi of Barcelona. The two established a duopoly in world football and kept the prestigious Ballon d'Or within themselves for nine consecutive years, i.e., from 2009 to 2017. During this phase, Ronaldo clinched four Ballon d'Ors while Lionel Messi won five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback