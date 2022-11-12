"Main and most important thing" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi explains what squad must do to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has explained that the squad needs to be united and strong if they are to perform well at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Comparing the current squad to the 2014 Argentina squad which lost to Germany narrowly in the final, Lionel Messi, speaking to Ole, said:

"At the 2014 World Cup, we performed very well. It was an unforgettable experience. I enjoyed it a lot and where it became clear to me more than ever that the main and most important thing is to be a strong and united group.

That ultimately leads you to the important goal. Today I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one from 2014."

Argentina are among the favorites heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste have been in fine form under Lionel Scaloni and will be hoping to build on their Copa America triumph in 2021.

Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest

Lionel Messi talking about how it's difficult for Argentina fans to make it to the World Cup but they somehow do the impossible and make it to support the team. Lionel Messi talking about how it's difficult for Argentina fans to make it to the World Cup but they somehow do the impossible and make it to support the team. 🇦🇷https://t.co/XjGAoMms6E

Lionel Messi will be hoping to inspire Argentina to glory in what could be his last FIFA World Cup tournament

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Having finally won an international trophy with Argentina in 2021 during their Copa America triumph against Brazil, Lionel Messi will be hoping to cement his legacy as the greatest player of all time by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After struggling last season with PSG, this season, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in stunning form. In just 12 Ligue 1 appearances this season, Lionel Messi has made an incredible 17 goal contributions scoring 7 goals and grabbing 10 assists.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with a young Julián Álvarez from 2011. Now they are Argentina team mates for the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi with a young Julián Álvarez from 2011. Now they are Argentina team mates for the 2022 World Cup. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/C4mOlUWsJK

The Argentina squad also looks well-balanced and is one of the most complete sides heading into the tournament. Lionel Messi's side could face their biggest challenge for the World Cup from their long-term rivals Brazil. PSG teammate Neymar has also been in brilliant form and could play a decisive role in Qatar.

Other teams that are expected to challenge for the title are France, Spain, and England. Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, will also be hopeful of going all the way at Qatar.

Lionel Messi himself said that this could be his last FIFA World Cup tournament. The 35-year-old Argentina superstar will definitely do everything in his power to inspire his country and finally claim the elusive trophy.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : Can Lionel Messi inspire Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy? Yes No 0 votes