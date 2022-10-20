“Make him train with U21’s”, “Like he was vital to the team” – Fans react positively to Manchester United dropping Cristiano Ronaldo for game against Chelsea

Manchester United fans have reacted positively to the club's announcement that Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped for the clash with Chelsea on October 22.

A club statement reads:

“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. Official Man United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. Official Man United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo 🚨🔴 #MUFC“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. https://t.co/NdztshOuSf

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

The Portuguese was selected on the substitutes bench and had reportedly been asked to come on by Erik Ten Hag, which he refused.

His actions received major backlash, although some believed the matter would be swept under the carpet due to the magnitude of the player.

However, Ten Hag has got tough with his forward, and will not select him for the game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Ronaldo has started the season in disappointing form with just two goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

His early departure during the win over Spurs has evidently painted the forward in a negative light among the Manchester United fanbase.

Some of the Old Trafford faithful are delighted with the decision made by the club over Ronaldo not being available for the encounter with the Blues.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the announcement:

🦀 @Demi7ii



The greatest performance of Erik ten Hag’s reign so far and he tries to make it about himself because United played levels better without trying to accommodate him. Again.



Just becoming sad at this point… @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassing and don’t even bother coming at me.The greatest performance of Erik ten Hag’s reign so far and he tries to make it about himself because United played levels better without trying to accommodate him. Again.Just becoming sad at this point… @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassing and don’t even bother coming at me.The greatest performance of Erik ten Hag’s reign so far and he tries to make it about himself because United played levels better without trying to accommodate him. Again.Just becoming sad at this point…

‎ً @LingyUTD It’s not that hard and both will be happy @FabrizioRomano Bruv just release his contractIt’s not that hard and both will be happy @FabrizioRomano Bruv just release his contract 😭 It’s not that hard and both will be happy

William Price🦋🖤 @William22745603 @MrBuck89 @FabrizioRomano It’s a lesson. A good lesson at that, no player is bigger than the club @MrBuck89 @FabrizioRomano It’s a lesson. A good lesson at that, no player is bigger than the club

Saint @Saintudunze1 @FabrizioRomano Like he was vital to the team @FabrizioRomano Like he was vital to the team 😆

Cristiano Ronaldo risks falling out with Manchester United fans

Cristiano Ronaldo is creating issues with United fans

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United supporters hold a close bond with the forward having had two spells at the club.

He became an Old Trafford legend during his first stint with the Red Devils, scoring 118 goals over the course of six seasons.

The Portuguese won three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League once and his first Ballon d'Or award in that time.

Ronaldo headed to Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record £80 million but was still adored by Red Devils fans.

His return in the summer of 2021 from Juventus for £15.3 million was heralded by everyone at Manchester United as their prodigal son was returning home.

Despite a woeful campaign for the team as a whole, Ronaldo still bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first season back with the club.

Yet, the Portuguese has always appeared frustrated at Old Trafford and it almost seemed to surprise him the nosedive the side had endured since his departure.

United failed to qualify for the Champions League last season and with that, rumors emerged that he wanted to leave for a club contending in the competition.

Despite this desire, United's fans' stance over their talisman never really changed and he was still seen as an Old Trafford hero.

However, his actions against Tottenham have jeopardized what has been a fond relationship between one of the greatest players of all time and Manchester United fans.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes