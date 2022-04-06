×
"Making the difference in 2 mins" - Fans label player as 'Pedri of Manchester City' after display against Atletico Madrid

Fans have compared one player to Pedri after City beat Atletico
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Fans on Twitter have saluted Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden for making an instant impact off the bench against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The first leg of the quarter-final clash seemed to be heading in a frustrating direction for Manchester City, with the visitors sitting back and making life difficult at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the first half, but failed to break down Atletico. With the teams still tied at 0-0, Foden was introduced off the bench in the 68th minute.

The 21-year-old replaced Riyad Mahrez and wasted no time in proving his worth. Foden produced an excellent defense-splitting through ball to help Kevin De Bruyne open the scoring for the hosts.

As soon as Manchester City took the lead in the 70th minute, fans on Twitter were quick to notice the impact made by Foden. One fan tweeted:

"Foden is actually the Pedri of Man City. One pass and it's a goal."
Foden is actually the Pedri of Man City. One pass and it’s a goal, talent 🤌🏾

Here are some of the other reactions to the display from Foden in the Champions League clash:

Foden making the difference in 2 mins
Foden is unreal man
The @England football team sheet just starts with Foden, and then you work around him #England #Foden
This guy Phil Foden. What a youngster. Never fails to impress me. One of my favorite youngsters
if foden started they'd probably be 3-0 up
I need a pep extension that way he can continue to teach and grow Foden

In addition to his assist to De Bruyne. Foden produced another exquisite pass towards the dying embers of the game against Atletico Madrid. The Englishman used the outside of his foot to curl the ball into the path of De Bruyne from the right flank, but the end product went missing from City's goalscorer.

Manchester City next face Liverpool in the Premier League

The reigning Premier League champions will be in action again on Sunday when they lock horns with rivals Liverpool. Manchester City currently hold a slender one-point lead over Liverpool in the race for the title.

As such, the showdown between the sides at the Etihad will be crucial to their hopes of lifting the league title at the end of the season. Soon after the meeting with the Reds, City will then play the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Nived Zenith
