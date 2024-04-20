Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Guardiola's men advance to finals | FA Cup 2023-24

Bernardo Silva's late striker ensured Manchester City ended up 1-0 winners over Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, April 20.

Reeling off their midweek Champions League loss to Real Madrid, Guardiola made four changes to the side. An injury to Erling Haaland saw Julian Alvarez come in, with John Stones and Nathan Ake replacing Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol. Ederson made way for Stefan Ortega as well.

Chelsea, meanwhile, enjoyed a massive 6-0 win over Everton in the Premier League last time out. Pochettino made just a single change, with the fit again Enzo Fernandez replacing Mykhaylo Mudryk.

It was a well-contested first half with both sides missing great chances to take the lead. Phil Foden had a shot cleared off the line while Jackson could not produce a finish after rounding Ortega for the Blues.

Manchester City continued to dominate possession but found it difficult to break Chelsea, who could have broken the deadlock through Jackson again. The Senegal international missed a one-on-one before failing to head home from point-blank range seconds later.

The defending champions finally opened the scoring in the 84th minute. Kevin De Bruyne's cross was deflected by Djordje Petrovic, but it fell kindly to Bernardo Silva, who fired home to make it 1-0.

Chelsea threw men forward in pursuit of an equaliser but could not find it, falling to the Cityzens at Wembley. Here are the player ratings:

Chelsea Player Ratings

Djordje Petrovic - 6.5/10

The Serbian put in a solid performance between the sticks for Chelsea. He produced a couple of good saves in either half but could do nothing about the goal.

Malo Gusto - 6.5/10

Gusto defended well against Jack Grealish and was involved in the build-up play in possession too, but couldn't really make a difference before being taken off after 79 minutes.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10

Chalobah has been impressive for the Blues since his return from injury. He put in an assured performance alongside Thiago Silva, looking confident in defense and sharp on the ball. He finished with four blocks, four clearances, and one pass into the final third.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

A decent outing for the veteran Brazilian alongside Chalobah as the London side put in a strong defensive performance.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Cucurella kept the side in the game early on with his clearance off the line from Foden's effort. Apart from that, he was quiet for most of the affair.

Moises Caicedo - 6.5/10

Caicedo had a good outing ahead of the back four, marshalling the defense. He finished with two tackles, two clearances, and nine defensive actions.

Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

It was not a particularly enjoyable return from injury for the Argentinian, who looked wasteful in possession, giving the ball away too many times. He tried to break City's defence from deep, making 10 passes into the final third.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5/10

Energetic as usual off the ball with his high-octane pressing, Gallagher seemed to occupy an unnatural position on the left flank when Chelsea had the ball and thus couldn't make much of a difference.

Noni Madueke - 6/10

Madueke put in a mediocre shift off the right. He was not really involved in the attack much, unable to produce any of his mazy dribbles. He finished with three shots and four touches in the City box.

Cole Palmer - 6.5/10

Not a memorable outing by the 21-year-old's lofty standards as he tried time and again to unlock City's defense but could not do so. He deserved an assist for his cross to Jackson, but it was not to be.

Nicolas Jackson - 4/10

Some bewildering decision-making in the final third from the Senegalese international saw him miss a few glorious chances. He did not even attempt a shot after rounding the keeper in the first half and should have bagged from close range with a header in the second period.

Substitutes

Axel Disasi - 6/10

Was decent on the right after coming on for Gusto, who seemed to suffer an injury.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 5.5/10

Had multiple opportunities to create chances with his balls into the box but did not deliver.

Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling - N/A

The pair came on late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

