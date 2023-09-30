Manchester City to battle Chelsea for 25-year-old defender - Reports

Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea have emerged as teams interested in signing Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the 25-year-old's strong recent performances have caught the eye of the two English giants. Both sides are keen on completing a deal ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Dimarco was a key factor behind the Nerazzurri's fantastic 2022-23 campaign that saw them finish third in Serie A. His five assists in the Champions League were also vital contributions as the side reached the final. He has also started this season in fine form with four goal contributions, including a splendid volley in a 1-0 win over Empoli.

Currently, Dimarco is under contract with Inter Milan until 2026 at a salary of €1.5 million. The Serie A side are reportedly keen on providing him with a deal on better terms to keep him at the club. Club CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are looking to extend his stay by two years and double his salary.

Chelsea are currently loaded at left-back but the situation may not be the same next season. Ben Chilwell has played well but is injury-prone. Marc Cucurella was close to an exit last window, while Ian Maatsen's contract talks are ongoing.

Manchester City, on the other hand, usually play central defenders Josko Gvardiol or Nathan Ake on the left. While youngster Sergio Gomez is also an option, Dimarco would be an instant upgrade in the position.

Pundit claims Chelsea winger would be better at Manchester City

Mykhailo Mudryk has endured a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Pundit Danny Murphy recently opined that Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk would be a much better player at Manchester City. Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Liverpool man pointed to the instability at Chelsea as a reason behind the 22-year-old's difficult start.

He said:

“The reality is, if he was walking through the door at Manchester City, we’d be seeing a different player than at Chelsea because of the state the club’s in.”

“Sometimes, different personalities and different characters respond differently. I think we will see the best of him. I’m not sure on some of the other signings, but I don’t worry about him. He’s talented.”

Mudryk was close to joining Arsenal but the Blues ended up hijacking the deal, agreeing a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk in the range of €70 million plus €30 million in add-ons.

Since his arrival, the Ukrainian has failed to impress after a strong debut against Liverpool. He is yet to open his tally for Pochettino's side and has just two assists in 23 appearances.