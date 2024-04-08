Manchester City boss Guardiola names ‘best player to control’ Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr ahead of Champions League clash

Ahead of the UEFA quarterfinal first leg at Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 9), Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named the player to take on Los Blancos attacker Vinicius Junior.

The last time the two teams were pitted against each other was in the previous season's semifinals, which ended in a 5-1 aggregate win for Guardiola's team. Speaking about the upcoming clash, Guardiola, who has been managing Manchester City since 2016, said (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"The best player to control Vinicius is Walker, but (he) got injured in training. We have to find a solution."

Vinicius has scored three goals in five appearances in this season's Champions League. With Walker injured, Guardiola has named a potential replacement:

"Gvardiol is here, but he's a doubt for tomorrow".

The former Barcelona boss continued:

"Real Madrid had Courtois, Militao and Alaba out for months. ... it's about finding solutions."

Expand Tweet

After beating Real Madrid in the semifinals, Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0, with Rodri netting the winner in the second half, to win their first Champions League.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have won 14 Champions League titles, the most by any club, and are the only one to do a three-peat in the Champions League era.

How have Manchester City fared in the Premier League this season

City are third in the Premier League with 70 points from 31 games. Arsenal and Liverpool are ahead of them by a point, with the Gunners leading the standings on goal difference.

Pep Guardiola's team face 18th-place Luton Town next in the league on April 13, 2024 at home. City also have a semifinal with Chelsea coming up in the FA Cup on April 20, having won the treble last season.

Meanwhile, the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal with Real Madrid is on April 18 at the Etihad.

Poll : Who will win this UCL fixture? Manchester City Real Madrid 0 votes View Discussion