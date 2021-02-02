Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal interested in Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi: Reports

English Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi.

According to Calciomercato, Hakimi could be on the move this summer, with various top clubs interested in signing the full-back.

Hakimi joined Inter Milan from Real Madrid last summer for €40 million, and has been one of the best performers for Inter Milan this season.

The Morocco international has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side this season, scoring six goals. He can operate on both full-back positions.

Hakimi is regarded as one of the best young players in world football, having made his name at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Manchester City were linked with him last summer before he joined Inter Milan.

Inter Milan could sell Hakimi as Chelsea and Manchester City lurk

Thomas Tuchel is the new Chelsea manager

Chelsea, who recently sacked Frank Lampard and appointed Thomas Tuchel as the manager, were active during the summer transfer window.

They signed left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for £45 million, while they academy graduate Reece James at right-back, where the England international has excelled so far.

The potential arrival of Hakimi could provide good competition for both Chilwell and James, and result in the departures of players like Marcos Alonso and Emerson from Chelsea.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in need of a left-back. Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo has done well when called upon, but French left-back Benjamin Mendy has failed to impress.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have Spanish left-back Angelino on loan at RB Leipzig, where he has been in fine form. However, it remains unlikely that the comes back to stake a claim in the Manchester City first XI.

Apart from Chelsea and Manchester City, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also said to be interested; the Gunners let go of players like Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley-Maitland Niles on loan in January, and both players have uncertain futures at the club.

Inter Milan are said to be in a difficult position financially, but will not sell Hakimi for cheap. While Chelsea and Manchester City have not shied away from spending big, Arsenal have been more reserved.

Inter Milan have seen their cashflow severely affected by the pandemic & were unable to make the first instalment of €10m on the €40m transfer of Achraf Hakimi. While Hakimi is happy in Milan, he would be open to a move to England at the end of the season. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc pic.twitter.com/DDef2YsUb2 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 1, 2021

