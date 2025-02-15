Manchester City have decided on their priority for the summer transfer market, identify area of squad that needs strengthening: Reports

As per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City have identified the acquisition of a new right-back as a top priority for the upcoming summer transfer window. This follows the departure of Kyle Walker to AC Milan on loan in January and Manuel Akanji's injury.

These developments have left manager Pep Guardiola with limited options in defense. The club is currently relying on 20-year-old Englishman Rico Lewis to fill the right-back position.

The club’s new sporting director, Hugo Viana, recently released early from his duties at Sporting CP, will oversee the recruitment process to strengthen the squad’s defensive line.

Viana’s immediate focus will be on securing a reliable right-back to address the vulnerabilities exposed in recent matches.

On February 11, Manchester City faced Real Madrid in a thrilling Champions League knockout phase first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Despite Erling Haaland giving City the lead twice, Real Madrid responded each time, with Kylian Mbappé and Brahim Díaz scoring the equalizers.

The match culminated dramatically when Jude Bellingham scored a last-minute goal, securing the visitors' 3-2 victory. This result highlighted City’s defensive frailties, especially in the absence of seasoned players like Walker and Akanji.

Rico Lewis, although brilliant in possession, has often been criticized for his defensive frailties.

Manchester City climb into the Premier League top-four after Newcastle United win

Manchester City have endured a turbulent season, a situation further compounded by their recent 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

However, glimpses of brilliance emerged in their latest Premier League outing, where Omar Marmoush single-handedly dismantled Newcastle United with a sensational first-half hat-trick in a 4-0 victory. The Egyptian forward completed his hat-trick within 14 minutes, with goals in the 19th, 24th, and 33rd minutes.

The emphatic win saw City reclaim a spot in the top four, reinforcing their push for Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Chelsea, once seen as strong contenders for a top-four finish, have slipped to sixth place following a crushing 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

With a long season still ahead, City’s growing injury concerns—most notably the prolonged absence of Manuel Akanji and the departure of Kyle Walker—could pose significant challenges in maintaining their position.

