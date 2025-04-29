Manchester City fan tells Nasser Al-Khelaifi what PSG must do to Arsenal in Champions League semi-final during interaction on London tube

According to a report by Le Parisien, a Manchester City fan has told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi to crush Arsenal in the Champions League semifinal. The Parisians are preparing to lock horns with the Gunners in a two-legged tie for a place in this year's final.

The first leg unfolds on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates. The French giants arrive at the game having already wrapped up the league title.

The north London side, meanwhile, have faltered in the title race for the third season running. Arsenal were heavily tipped to lift the title this campaign after finishing second twice in a row.

However, Liverpool won the league last weekend after a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have already missed out on the FA Cup and the EFL Cup this season, and the Champions League remains their only chance at winning a trophy this year.

However, PSG are no pushovers and have been in red-hot form under Luis Enrique this season. The Parisians have already wrapped up the league title, and now, their sole focus is on Europe.

Al-Khelaifi interacted with PSG fans on the tube in London on his way back to his hotel on Monday night, as relayed by Le Parisien. A Manchester City fan also spoke to him and urged him to crush Arsenal on Tuesday. Interestingly, neither club has won the Champions League so far and will be ready to create history this year.

How many times have Arsenal faced PSG in the Champions League?

Arsenal and PSG have faced each other just twice in the Champions League so far. Both of those games came in the 2016/17 campaign, when the two clubs were housed together in Group A.

The Parisians were held to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes, while the return leg finished 2-2 at the Emirates. The Gunners topped the group, while PSG finished second.

The north London side went on to face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, and were eleminated by a 10-2 aggregate score. The Parisians didn't fare any better either, registering that infamous 1-6 defeat in the second leg against Barcelona to bow out with a 5-6 aggregate defeat.

Arsenal haven't reached the semifinal of the Champions League since the 2008/09 season. They last played in the final in the 2005/06 campaign, where they were defeated 2-1 by Barcelona. PSG, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 final.

