Manchester City keen on signing Chelsea star with Barcelona also keeping tabs - Reports

Manchester City and West Ham United are expected to lead the race to sign Chelsea's left-back, Ian Maatsen, if his future at the London club remains uncertain beyond the current year.

This revelation comes from TEAMtalk, who have shed light on the Dutchman's precarious contract situation and the growing interest from top-tier clubs, including Barcelona.

Despite showcasing his potential and garnering favor among the Chelsea fanbase when given opportunities, Maatsen's path to regular first-team action remains strewn with obstacles. His two starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup, and all his Premier League appearances have been as a substitute, accumulating just 83 minutes on the pitch.

Chelsea's willingness to entertain a £31.5 million bid from Burnley for Maatsen in September raised eyebrows, signaling potential uncertainty surrounding his future in the club. While there is still a possibility of a contract extension, it appears more as a strategy to maintain his market value than a genuine commitment to integrate him into the starting eleven.

Remarkably, Manchester City have emerged as an unexpected suitor for Maatsen. The club's recruitment staff finds his attributes and profile intriguing, even if their current squad configuration may not accommodate a left-back of his type. Nevertheless, there's a clear intent to explore new options for that position.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been tracking Ian Maatsen's progress for the past two years, with recent reports from Spain suggesting a potential free transfer in 2024. Maatsen's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, putting his future in the balance, along with veteran defender Thiago Silva.

Despite earlier signs that his time at Stamford Bridge might be over, Chelsea have been working on a new deal to retain the youngster. However, negotiations have hit a roadblock, leaving the club to sell him in January or risk losing him for free to a foreign club in the summer.

Manchester City to gain £8m as Liverpool eyes Leroy Sane transfer

Liverpool's pursuit of Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich could result in a significant financial windfall for Manchester City, as per The Goal. Liverpool are considering a £80 million ($97 million) move for Sane, aiming to secure a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

If this transfer materializes, it would trigger a 10 percent sell-on clause included in Sane's €49 million (£44.2 million/$51 million) deal between City and Bayern in the summer of 2020.

Sane, a former Manchester City player, played a pivotal role in the club's back-to-back Premier League titles, including the dramatic victory over Liverpool in the 2018-19 season. Across 135 appearances, he registered 39 goals and contributed 46 assists.