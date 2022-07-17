"Manchester City don't need him" - Ex-Premier League defender says Neymar's arrival from PSG could stunt growth of 2 stars

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has advised his former club to avoid a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar this summer.

Neymar, who has three years left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes, has been rumoured to depart PSG this summer. Last month, journalist Ekrem Konur reported that Premier League club Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of the attacker.

The 30-year-old, who joined PSG from Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million deal in 2017, has failed to live up to expectations in Paris. With injuries affecting his performances and availability every season, his pedigree at the club has diminished over time.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE How Neymar's transfer to PSG caused Liverpool's rise, Barcelona's downfall, and hyper-inflation across the market How Neymar's transfer to PSG caused Liverpool's rise, Barcelona's downfall, and hyper-inflation across the market 📈 💰 https://t.co/pdzScSW9Pm

When asked if he liked the idea of the Brazilian moving to Manchester City, Onuoha told ESPN FC:

"No. But it's not because he's not a good player. I think Manchester City don't need him, especially if he will be playing on the left. You've got Jack Grealish there, Phil Foden as well. To bring someone in, who would stunt the development of those two players, it doesn't seem to add up."

The pundit continued:

"I understand he has the pedigree and all that stuff. But Manchester City are building and building, looking to sign younger (players) when they can. It's that concept of futureproofing. Neymar is an outstanding player, but it's not the right moment for him to go to Manchester City. He will draw a crowd in, get a ton of goals and assists."

He added:

"But Manchester City have this mentality where everyone is pulling in the same direction; it's not about the tricks and skills; it's the hard work and understanding. I don't see it being a good move. It's a no-go for me."

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, the attacker has featured in 144 games across competitions, registering 100 goals and 60 assists.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Neymar hasn't reached 20+ league goals in a single campaign since his penultimate season with Barcelona in 2015/16 (24 goals) Neymar hasn't reached 20+ league goals in a single campaign since his penultimate season with Barcelona in 2015/16 (24 goals) 😬 Neymar hasn't reached 20+ league goals in a single campaign since his penultimate season with Barcelona in 2015/16 (24 goals) https://t.co/I0C1A5a4Nw

New PSG manager wants Manchester City-target Neymar to stay

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the star attacker's future at the club. Speaking to L’Equipe, he clarified that Neymar in his plans for next season.

Galtier said:

"Yes, I was clear. Afterward, I repeat, in this area of expertise, there are many things that I cannot master. I will adapt to the squad I have; I want it as much as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as much as possible."

He continued:

"I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether it’s a little higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders; Neymar, like Leo (Messi), they are facilitators, players who have this ability to be found between the lines and to be decisive."

