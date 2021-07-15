Manchester City plot move for Bundesliga star - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker this summer. Pep Guardiola's side are believed to be weighing up a move for Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are monitoring Robert Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich. The Polish striker is reportedly seeking a new challenge after breaking Gerd Muller's goal-scoring record for a single season in the Bundesliga last season.

Lewandowski ended the season with 41 goals in just 29 league appearances. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich over the years. Reports have suggested that the former Borussia Dortmund star is keen to play in the Premier League as he approaches the twilight of his career.

Manchester City have also been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland. Pep Guardiola is likely to spend big on a new striker this summer after Sergio Aguero left the club to join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are reluctant to part ways with their prized assets. Both clubs are reportedly seeking in excess of £150 million for their star strikers.

Robert Lewandowski has firmly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. He has scored an astonishing 294 goals in 323 appearances for Bayern Munich since joining the club in 2014.

Lewandowski's age could make him a cheaper option for Manchester City than Kane or Haaland. The Bayern Munich striker has just two years left on his current contract with the German giants. Bayern Munich could opt to sell Lewandowski this summer rather than risk losing him for a cut-price fee next year.

Manchester City could prefer a move for Harry Kane over Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland

Manchester City are believed to be in the pole position to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. At 27, the England striker is entering the peak of his career and could prove to be a better option for Manchester City than Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich are also unlikely to let go of their prized asset this summer. The German club are likely to look to sign a long-term replacement for the Pole before selling him.

