Manchester City reach agreement with €100 million-rated star over summer transfer: Reports

Manchester City are close to securing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. According to Calciomercato's Raffaele Amato, the club have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player and are negotiating with the Bundesliga side.

The report also adds that the talks between the two clubs have already reached an advanced stage, meaning a deal could be struck in the coming days. Leipzig have reportedly placed a price tag of €100 million on the player, which means Pep Guardiola's side will have to open their wallets wide to secure the Croatian.

The move for Gvardiol comes after Manchester City agreed on terms to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a deal worth £30 million. This comes after the growing uncertainty over the future of Bernardo Silva, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain. The Cityzens are also interested in bringing back Ilkay Gundogan who is currently a free agent.

The 21-year-old Croatian has developed into one of the best young center-backs in Europe. He has the versatility to play as a centre-back or on the left of a defense. He is highly sought-after due to his ability to play as a left-footed defender.

Josko Gvardiol was rumored to be close to joining Chelsea in the previous transfer window. However, the two clubs could not reach an agreement over the fee and the Croatian continued for one more season with the Bundesliga side.

Dimitar Berbatov names his challengers to Manchester City for Premier League title next season

City are expected to face some competition for the title next season.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester City will face a tougher run to the Premier League title next season. The Bulgarian claimed that the likes of United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea could all pose a challenge to Pep Guardiola's side.

Speaking to Betfred, he said:

"Of course, it’s going to be tough with what Manchester City have done this year, but Manchester United’s motivation should be to stop their domination. I believe it will be difficult for Manchester City next season because not only Manchester United, but the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will be competing with them also.

"I know Chelsea had a difficult campaign, but they’ll be better next season under Mauricio Pochettino. It’s going to be very interesting to see which club presents Manchester City with the biggest challenge."

The Cityzens played catch-up for most of the season until Arsenal had a poor run of form late in the season that saw them get leapfrogged in the title race.

Erik ten Hag had a positive debut season with Manchester United, while Mauricio Pochettino could drive Chelsea back to the top four.

