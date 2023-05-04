Manchester City's Erling Haaland responds to Alan Shearer's praise after setting new Premier League goalscoring record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reacted to Alan Shearer's praise after breaking his Premier League record.

Haaland, 22, joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million last summer. In his first season in England, he has broken the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season. He scored his 35th goal in City's 3-0 win over West Ham United at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 3), beating the previous record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole in the process.

After the game, former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted about Haaland:

"A Premier League record for Erling Haaland. 35 goals. That’s nuts. Thoughts are with Alan Shearer at this difficult time."

Shearer responded:

"Couldn’t have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It’s only taken 28 years!!!! He’s the best."

Haaland tweeted in response to Shearer:

"Thank you legend!"

Cole set the record in the 1993-94 season while playing for Newcastle United. Shearer, meanwhile, scored the same number of goals for Blackburn Rovers the next season.

Haaland has now scored 51 goals in 45 games across competitions this campaign. His exploits have kept alive Manchester City's bid for a first continental treble. They're atop the Premier League, one point above Arsenal with a game in hand. City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauds Erling Haaland after Norwegian breaks Premier League record

After Haaland broke the Premier League record on Wednesday, his Manchester City teammates, manager Pep Guardiola and staff gave the striker a guard of honour.

The Spanish manager heaped praise on Haaland (via BBC):

"When there is a special occasion, we have to show how special it is. He is a joy. Everyone is happy to have him with us. This record will be broken sooner or later, maybe by him in the future, because he will score a lot of goals. But Andy Cole and Alan Shearer are incredible strikers, and I think he (Haaland) deserved it."

Haaland will next be in action on Saturday (May 6) when Manchester City face relegation-battling Leeds United in the Premier League.

