Manchester City star coud emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale

Manchester City sensation Phil Foden could emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale by becoming only the third player to ever win the men's PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in the same season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Manchester City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham striker Harry Kane on the shortlist for this season's PFA Player of the Year award.

Foden is also part of a six-man shortlist that includes Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Phil Foden made his debut for Manchester City during the 2017-18 campaign at the age of 17. The England international is widely tipped to be David Silva's successor at Manchester City.

Foden was primarily used as an impact substitute and later as a starter in the Cup competitions by Pep Guardiola during his first three seasons with the senior team. Since the retirement of David Silva at the end of last season, Foden has become a key member of Guardiola's Manchester City starting line-up.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Manchester City, scoring 16 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions. The youngster played a key role in helping Manchester City win the Premier League and EFL Cup and reach the final of the Champions League this season.

His performances for Manchester City have put him in contention to become only the third player in Premier League history to win the PFA Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year award in the same season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to achieve the feat while playing for Manchester United in the 2006-07 season. Tottenham star Gareth Bale became the second player to win both awards in the same season during the 2012-13 campaign in first first spell with the north London club.

Phil Foden at the age of 21:



🔵124 games, 31 goals & 22 assists for Man City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿6 caps, 2 goals & 2 assists for England

🏆🏆🏆Premier League

🏆🏆🏆🏆EFL Cup

🏆🏆Community Shield

🏆FA Cup

🏆World Cup U-17

🥇World Cup U-17 Golden Ball

☑️UCL 20/21 Squad of the Season



Manchester City star Phil Foden could be the key to England's success at Euro 2020

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester City star Phil Foden could be the key to England's success at Euro 2020. England have often been a footballing nation that has failed to turn up on the big stage.

Phil Foden's dribbling, speed, vision and ability to bring his teammates into the game is likely to make him one of the players to watch out for during Euro 2020.

