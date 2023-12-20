Manchester City star Erling Haaland named World Sport Star of the Year at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 awards

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has won BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year 2023. The 23-year-old won the award following his stunning exploits in City's historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign.

In his first season in English football since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland struck 52 times across competitions as Pep Guardiola's side emulated Manchester United as the only English teams to win the treble.

Haaland scored a record 36 goals (and laid out eight assists) in the Premier League as City won their third straight league title. He also struck 12 times in 11 games as the Cityzens won their first Champions League. Haaland's three other goals came in the FA Cup, which City also won, and one in the EFL Cup.

The Norwegian said on winning the award (as per BBC):

"Thank you for voting for me for the BBC World Sports Star of the Year. Last season was incredible - I won the Treble and we did amazing."

The BBC World Sport Star of the Year award - voted by BBC Sports readers - saw Siya Kolisi, South Africa's victorious Rugby World Cup-winning captain finish second. Triple F1 world champion - who won a staggering 19 of 22 races this season - came in third.

The shortlisted candidated included four-time Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Simone Biles, Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

How has Erling Haaland fared this season?

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has seemingly continued from where he left off, having bagged 19 goals and five assists in 22 games across competitions.

Fourteen of those goals and four assists have come in 15 games in the Premier League, where City are fourth, five points behind leaders Liverpool (39) after 17 matches.

Pep Guardiola's side have fared better in the Champions League, though, winning all six games, with Haaland contributing five goals and an assist in five outings in the competition.

Haaland drew blanks in the one-off UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield. City won their first Super Cup, beating reigning UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla on penalties, but went down to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield.

The Cityzens are currently in action at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they beat Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday (December 19). Guardiola's side take on reigning Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense in the final three days later in Riyadh.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis