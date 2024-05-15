Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne provides fitness update after picking up knock in win over Tottenham

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has provided an update after picking up an injury in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 14. The match ended in a 2-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side at Spurs' home ground.

After a goalless second half, Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the visitors from an assist by Kevin De Bruyne in the 51st minute. However, Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr committed a foul on the 32-year-old Belgian and received a yellow card in the 57th minute. Sarr caught De Bruyne on the Achilles tendon and the Belgian was substituted by Jérémy Doku in the 69th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne told Sky Sports about his injury:

"I think I'm alright. It's a bit sore, in that moment it felt a little bit like a knife going down my leg. But it's an impact injury so it's not bad, not bad. We will be alright."

Following the win, Manchester City are now on top of the Premier League table with 88 points. They have only one more fixture left, which will also decide if they will be crowned league champions for the fourth consecutive year. They face West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 19.

Manchester City boss praises goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

Manchester City's starting goalkeeper Ederson was substituted in the second half of the match after a clash with Spurs defender Cristian Romero. City doctors reportedly felt that the Brazilian was not in a position to continue and he was replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Pep Guardiola praised Ortega, who made three saves in the match and was named the Man of the Match and said:

"Stefan makes an incredible save (the save from Son). He has this talent, one us one he is one of the best keepers I've seen in my entire life. He has the German culture, stand up, go down. Since I arrive, in the FA Cup and Carabao Cups."

The Manchester City boss also praised the German goalkeeper's ability to fill in for Ederson and said:

"Ederson has had four injuries [this season]. He (Ortega) is so reliable, an incredible keeper. Our keeper trainer made an incredible decision to sign him."

Ortega has kept eight clean sheets in 18 games across competitions this season. Meanwhile, City also have another chance to bag some silverware this season with the FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 25 at Wembley Stadium.