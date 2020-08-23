Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko's fiancee Vlada Sedan has taken aim at manager Pep Guardiola for his shift in tactics against OL Lyon in the Champions League quarterfinal.

According to the left-back's better half, Manchester City's exit from the Champions League was all Guardiola's fault. Taking swipe at the Spanish mastermind, she argued why he tinkered with his preferred team shape ahead of such a crucial fixture in the club's history.

Surprised by both the team selection and the fact that Manchester City succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against a side that finished seventh in the Ligue 1, Sedan expressed her disgust openly.

Following a promising run in the group stage and their first knockout game, Manchester City were ousted from Europe's top-tier competition by a spirited Lyon side that won 3-1 on the day.

"Using an experimental tactic for Manchester City a bummer" - Sedan

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko was an unused sub in the 3-1 defeat to Lyon

A stellar finish from Maxwell Cornet was cancelled out by a Kevin De Bruyne strike, before Moussa Dembele sprung off the bench to send Manchester City packing with a brace.

Manchester City are known for their devastating, controlled style of play wherein they dominate for large spells and wear the opposition down, bit by bit. However, Guardiola opted to match Lyon's 3-5-2 with a three-man back line, which clearly did not pay dividends.

Manchester City looked like a pale shadow of themselves, struggling to convert chances and create enough of them, by their lofty standards.

Pointing a finger at Guardiola for Manchester City's lacklustre display, Sedan, a presenter, said:

“You saw what happened. I'm not a football player, not a coach, not a critic or an analyst. I understand that my opinion is not authoritative. Perhaps I have no right to say this, and perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me. But to put it mildly, in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola's fault."

Moussa Dembele celebrates his goal against Manchester City

Listing the shortcomings of Manchester City's performance against Lyon, she continued:

“At such a crucial moment, using such an experimental tactic for City was a bummer. I have no right to criticise, but why play three central defenders? I simply have no words because to have such a line-up; look at the players City have, what a bench! Literally on a few clubs in the world can boast having such players at substitutes.”

Koulibaly situation. Pep wants another CB after signing Aké.

Talks are still on between Man City and Napoli to find an agreement - the two clubs had problems years ago because of Jorginho deal (agreed w/City, hijacked by Chelsea). Man City in contact with his agent too. 🔵 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

She concluded:

“I understand why the team that everyone is betting on is Bayern. It's one thing to be knocked out by Bayern, but it's another to get knocked out by Lyon. I don't want to cause offence to the team, but I want to remind you that this is the side that finished in seventh place in the French championship.”

Manchester City are already planning for next season, having snapped up Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake this summer. They are also heavily linked to Napoli's star defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

