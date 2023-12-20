Manchester City star Phil Foden makes claim on Instagram as PL giants qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup final

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden recently took to social media and uploaded a post celebrating the Cityzens' progress to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup final. Pep Guardiola's side defeated J1 League's Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, December 19.

The contest between last season's UEFA Champions League winners and last season's AFC Champions League winners took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. City took the lead in first-half stoppage time through a Marius Hoibraten own-goal.

Mateo Kovacic doubled City's advantage in the 52nd minute before Bernardo Silva (59') added a third.

After the match, Phil Foden took to Instagram and uploaded a post celebrating Manchester City's victory in the semi-final. He captioned it:

"Finalists! Get in!"

Foden started the game against the J1 League side in midfield. Against Urawa Reds, he had a passing accuracy of 93%, completed five dribbles, and won seven duels.

Pep Guardiola's men will face Brazilian side Fluminense in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on December 22 (Friday). Fluminense defeated Egyptian Premier League club Al Ahly (2-0) in the tournament's other semifinal on Monday, December 18.

Manchester City midfielder set to choose new club based on playing-time guarantee: Report

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave the Etihad outfit in the upcoming transfer window with Newcastle United and Juventus reportedly interested in his services. Since joining City from Leeds United in 2022, Phillips has struggled to get regular minutes.

As per the Telegraph, the Englishman will select his next destination on the basis of the game-time the clubs will be able to guarantee him. According to the report, Phillips wants to make a return to the England men's national team ahead of the 2024 EUROS in Germany. To be considered by manager Gareth Southgate, he needs to be playing regular football.

Newcastle United are currently looking to signing a replacement for Sandro Tonali amid his 10-month betting ban. On the other side, Juventus are also in the market, given the absences of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.