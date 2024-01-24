Manchester City star Phil Foden's mum arrested after boozy nightout led to her being kicked out of a nightclub: Reports

Manchester City star Phil Foden's mother, Claire Rowlands, was reportedly arrested following a boozy night with her friends in North Wales (via Mirror).

Rowlands, 44, knocked a baseball cap off a man's head, landing her in the Llandudno Magistrates' Court. According to The Sun, she drank shots in her friend's caravan before she was asked to leave Bentley's nightclub.

When presented in front of the court, Foden's mother said (via Mirror):

"I was drunk. It was just a bit of fun, a bit of banter. I just could not believe it, that I could get into trouble for knocking someone's cap off. It's my party trick, knocking someone's cap off and putting it back on."

She reportedly told the police:

"I do not drink often but when I do, I make up for time. I am like an animal."

Eventually, the court deemed her not guilty of assault as Rowlands did not intend to use force at the time. Duncan Campbell, the chairman of Llandudno Magistrates' Court, was quoted as saying by Mirror:

"It is clear at the time that you were drunk, fooling around having fun. It is for the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and that you intended to use force.

"It is telling that Mr Shortman has not attended and that your actions were not consensual. Therefore we find you not guilty."

However, she did admit to drunk and disorderly behavior, leading to a fine of £100 apart from court costs worth £85 and a £40 surcharge.

Manchester City star Phil Foden names Reece James as toughest-ever opponent

Phil Foden (via Getty Images)

Manchester City star Phil Foden named England teammate and Chelsea right-back Reece James as his toughest-ever opponent. The pair have shared the pitch seven times for their country, yet to register a joint goal contribution.

However, the duo are often pitted against one another in the Premier League. Foden, who is occasionally deployed on the wings, has faced James on nine occasions while ending up on the winning side thrice.

Revealing Foden's toughest opponent, Olivia Buzaglo wrote on X in November 2023 (formerly Twitter):

"I’ve just finished a Q+A with the lovely Phil Foden & he said the toughest full-back he’s ever played against is Reece James."

Expand Tweet

The Manchester City star has enjoyed a consistent run of games in the absence of superstar midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. He's bagged 11 goals and eight assists from 31 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens this campaign.