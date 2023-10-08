Manchester City defender Rico Lewis has reacted on Instagram after his former teammate - Chelsea's Cole Palmer - opened his Premier League account on Saturday (October 7).

Palmer, who moved to Stamford Bridge this summer for £40 million, was one of four scorers as Mauricio Pochettino's Blues side won 4-1 at Burnley in the league.

The 21-year-old Palmer is now off the mark in the English top flight after 24 games, with all but five of those games coming for City. Meanwhile, with their win at Turf Moor, Chelsea's mini-resurgence continued as they brought up consecutive league wins for the first time in seven months.

Despite the three points, Pochettino's side remain in the bottom half of the standings - in 11th place with as many points after eight games. They trail fourth-placed Arsenal in the final UEFA Champions League spot by six points, but the Gunners have a game in hand - against Manchester City on Sunday, October 8.

Palmer captioned his Instagram post after scoring his first Premier League goal for Chelsea:

"+3 What a feeling to score my first goal!! Fans unreal again. Prem Soon…"

His former City teammate Lewis responded:

"Prem soon come"

Manchester City, meanwhile, will move atop the standings if they win at the Emirates, where their last league defeat came eight years ago.

How have Chelsea and Manchester City fared this season?

Chelsea and Manchester City have had contrasting starts to their respective 2023-24 campaign. While the Blues are languishing at the wrong end of the league standings, City are flying high in second.

Mauricio Pochettino splurged nearly £450 million in an expensive summer overhaul, but the results have been slow to arrive following a plethora of injuries. However, they've won their last three games across competitions after a torrid start to their campaign.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's City side are on course for another record-breaking campaign. It hasn't been a flawless season - losing two of their last three games across competitions. However, City have won both their UEFA Champions League games, while a win at the Emirates will return them to the Premier League summit.

They won their first UEFA Super Cup earlier this summer, beating reigning UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla on penalties. The Cityzens did lose to Arsenal on penalties in the FA Community Shield, though.