Manchester City star shares adorable moment alongside Phil Foden's son after UCL final win

Manchester City star Phil Foden's son shared an adorable moment with Rico Lewis. Foden is a father of two with his girlfriend. His son is four years old while his daughter is two years old.

Foden's son was seen enjoying himself with Lewis as the right-back took a video. The young Foden could also be heard telling Lewis:

"Send that to my Dad."

Phil Foden's son with Rico Lewis is the cutest thing you'll see



Phil Foden came on as a substitute in the 36th minute after Kevin De Bruyne got injured. Rodri eventually broke the deadlock at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul in the 68th minute of the match.

Foden had a late chance to get on the scoresheet. After making a mazy run to the Inter Milan box, Foden telegraphed his shot and Andre Onana made the save as a result.

Manchester City won their first Champions League title in history thanks to the win. They also became the first English club since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the treble.

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne spoke about his injury blow

Kevin De Bruyne was once again one of Manchester City's key players this season. He scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 49 matches across competitions.

The Belgian, though, suffered an injury in the final and had to be replaced. Speaking to the media after the game, De Bruyne lifted the lid on his injury blow. He said (via Evening Standard):

“It’s been a hard two months. I had a lot of issues with my hamstring. It snapped. It is what it is, I did everything to be okay. It’s a shame, because I felt really good in the first half an hour and I felt I was doing well. But the team is good enough and we won, so that’s it.”

Further speaking about the Champions League triumph, De Bruyne said:

“It’s amazing, we’ve been working so long for this. The history for the club and for everything that we did as a team, I think we fully deserve it. We’ve not lost in the Champions League this year. It wasn’t the best game, but finals are always difficult and now it’s time to celebrate.”

Since joining Manchester City, De Bruyne has been among the best midfielders in the world. He has so far made 356 appearances for the Manchester club, scoring 96 goals and providing 152 assists.

