Manchester City stars Kyle Walker and Phil Foden send messages to Cole Palmer as he completes Chelsea move

Manchester City stars Phil Foden and Kyle Walker have sent their farewell message to Cole Palmer after his move to Chelsea was finalized on deadline day.

The Cityzens sold Palmer to the Blues for a fee of £42 million. According to the Manchester Evening News, he made the switch in search of more playing time.

Riyad Mahrez's move to Saudi Arabia meant Palmer could hope for more minutes in Pep Guardiola's team but that failed to happen. So far, he has played just 10 minutes in the league and was an unused substitute in his team's last two Premier League matches.

After Palmer's move was finalized, Walker sent a heartfelt message to him on Instagram. He posted a picture with the newly signed Chelsea playmaker and wrote:

"Although I’m sad to see you leave City, I wish you nothing but happiness and success in the next chapter of your life. You have sat next to me in the Etihad changing rooms from the start of your arrival into to the first team and I have seen you grow & develop from a boy to a man. Don’t stop learning and striving to be the best you can be and will be my little brother."

Foden posted several photos with Palmer on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Good luck in your new challenge bro, will miss ya!"

Palmer joined Manchester City's academy in 2009 and went on to register six goals and two assists in 41 senior games. He played a major role in the Sky Blues' UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield wins last month, scoring in the wins against Sevilla and Arsenal, respectively.

Chelsea boss says Cole Palmer needs time to settle after Manchester City transfer

At a recent press conference, Mauricio Pochettino was asked if Cole Palmer would be registered in time to face Nottingham Forest in the league on Saturday (2 September).

The Argentine tactician responded, via Football.London:

"...He’s from Manchester, he’s going to move to London. London is different, the club is different, the culture and everything, before he starts to perform he needs to settle and feel comfortable.

"We’re not going to put pressure on him to perform like any player. The most important thing now is to be calm and for him to be happy and find his space on the team."

Palmer, 21, has penned a long-term seven-year deal with Chelsea. The former Manchester City player can play as a right winger but he is largely an attacking midfielder by trade.

Pochettino's comments could indicate that the player may not make his debut against the Tricky Trees. The Blues are currently 10th in the table with four points from their opening three matches.