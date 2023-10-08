Manchester City suffer blow as Newcastle United submit €115 million bid to sign their top target - Reports

Newcastle United have made a resounding statement of intent by reportedly submitting a jaw-dropping €115 million bid to sign Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta, as per ElNacional. The move for the Brazil midfielder signifies Newcastle's relentless pursuit of excellence and determination to challenge the footballing elite on a global stage.

Newcastle's meteoric rise has been nothing short of astonishing. With significant financial backing from the Saudi Arabian investment fund, the club has transformed remarkably in just two summers.

Their recent 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) showcased the newfound prowess of the Magpies as they outclassed the star-studded French outfit on October 5. The result sent waves of euphoria through the Newcastle faithful, who now dare to dream of a place in the Champions League's round of 16.

In the Premier League, Newcastle's resurgence continues to gain momentum under the astute management of Eddie Howe. With three consecutive victories, they are now within touching distance of the Champions League places.

However, the Newcastle project is far from complete. Their ambition mirrors that of other footballing giants backed by wealthy investors, such as Qatar's Paris Saint-Germain and Abu Dhabi's Manchester City. The goal is to establish Newcastle United as one of the world's premier football clubs.

Lucas Paqueta emerges as their next coveted target, a Brazil international who has been on the radar of many big European clubs, including Manchester City. He has over 15 goal contributions in 50 appearances for West Ham.

While Manchester City may have anticipated Paqueta's arrival, Newcastle's audacious bid could play a spoilsport in their pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder. Watching Paqueta's moves would be interesting as the January transfer window approaches.

Manchester City and Real Madrid battle for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies

Manchester City have set their sights on Bayern Munich's star left-back, Alphonso Davies, aiming to fill the void left by Joao Cancelo's departure to Barcelona, as per Fichajes. The Premier League giants are enjoying a solid start to the season but face competition from La Liga leaders Real Madrid for the Canadian's signature in 2024.

Davies, 22, boasts an impressive track record at Bayern, contributing to 23 goals from the left-back position and clinching numerous titles, including Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy.

With two years left on his contract and a lack of top-tier left-back options, securing Davies may require a substantial offer, potentially around £70 million. It will be interesting to see if Man City or Real Madrid make moves for Davies during the winter transfer window or if they will wait until his contract expires.