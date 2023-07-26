Manchester City suffer massive injury blow as key player limps off in Bayern Munich friendly

Manchester City's Nathan Ake limped off in the first of the club's pre-season friendlies against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (July 26). Despite trying to shake off the problem, the Netherlands international was replaced by Manuel Akanji.

Following a treble-winning campaign with the Cityzens, Ake will reportedly be offered a new deal at the Etihad. The 28-year-old defender's current agreement is set to expire in 2025.

According to De Telegraaf, the player's new contract will make him one of the highest earners at the club (via One Football). Ake's versatility makes him a valuable asset for Pep Guardiola.

The former Chelsea man can play at left-back and centre-back depending on the needs of the manager.

Ake made the move to Manchester City from Bournemouth in 2020 for a reported fee of €45.3 million (via Transfermarkt). Since moving to Manchester, the defender has made 81 appearances for the UEFA Champions League winners.

Last season, Ake started 22 Premier League matches while missing out on five due to injury. This marks his most successful campaign with Manchester City so far.

Ake's first season in Manchester was riddled with injuries and saw him miss 19 league ties. Despite remaining fit for most of his second season, the left-back spent 22 games on the bench in England's top-tier league.

Nathan Ake reveals his versatility played a role in move to Manchester City

Manchester City star Nathan Ake revealed the conversation he had with the club before moving from Bournemouth in 2020. The Netherlands international recalled how he discussed his ability to play in multiple positions across the pitch with City boss Pep Guardiola

In a conversation with Voetbal International, the 28-year-old said (via GOAL):

"We talked about normal life first. That includes everything - family and how we are as people. That was easy and automatic. It is nice to get to know someone like this, for him too."

“Then it was about [the fact] that I can play in multiple positions. They are happy with that and they told me that. I think it’s a bonus that I can play football in three positions."

Ake can play as a central defender, left-back, and in defensive midfield when needed.