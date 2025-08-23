Manchester City superstar spotted laughing on the bench after James Trafford’s error leads to Tottenham goal, image goes viral 

Manchester City superstar Phil Foden was spotted laughing on the bench after James Trafford's error, leading to Tottenham Hotspur's second goal. Brennan Johnson gave Thomas Frank's side the lead in the 35th minute before Joao Palhinha doubled the lead in the second minute of injury time.Pep Guardiola chose to leave Ederson on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, August 23. He stuck with summer signing James Trafford, who enjoyed a solid debut in a 4-0 win against Wolves last week.However, the young keeper made a glaring mistake, which Tottenham capitalised on to double their lead. The 22-year-old made his return to Manchester City this summer in a deal worth a reported £27 million.As cameras were directed to the Sky Blues' bench after the goal, the substitutes looked grim-faced apart from Phil Foden. The former PFA Players' Player of the Year-winner was seen bursting out laughing. Here is the image, via SPORTBbible on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's not quite clear why Foden seemed so amused despite his side going 2-0 down at home against Spurs. The England international was probably reacting to Tottenham fans' 'Champions of Europe, we know what we are' chant.Tottenham Hotspur won the Europa League last season despite finishing 17th in the Premier League. They parted ways with Ange Postecoglou in the summer and brought in Thomas Frank as their new manager.Phil Foden did not feature for Manchester City last season and was introduced as a 75th-minute substitute against Spurs. He has been a key player for the Sky Blues over the years and has won 17 trophies with his boyhood club.Manchester City learn the price needed to sign Real Madrid forward this summer: ReportsManchester City have reportedly been told the fee they need to pay to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer. The Brazil international has been heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer.Pep Guardiola's side have been pretty active this summer having already signed six players. However, they are believed to be still keen on more additions and are monitoring Rodrygo.The 24-year-old has falled down the pecking order at Real Madrid and is reportedly considering his future. However, as per Madrid Xtra, Los Blancos want €80 million to part ways with the versatile winger.Rodrygo has made 270 appearances for Real Madrid till date since joining the club in 2019 from Santos. He has scored 68 goals and provided 51 assists to help the club win 13 trophies.