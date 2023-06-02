Manchester City target's father claims his son's dream is to play for Real Madrid

Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s father has hinted that the Georgian wants to play for Real Madrid despite Manchester City's interest.

Kvaratskhelia has become one of Europe's most eye-catching forward talents during his debut season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. He bagged 14 goals and 17 assists in 42 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Napoli winning the Serie A title and has seemingly caught the eye of Manchester City. Football Transfers reports that he is being monitored by Pep Guardiola's side. However, Gli Azzurri value Kvaratskhelia at €150 million, thus City are unlikely to make their move.

Kvaratskhelia’s father Badri has claimed that his son's desire is to one day play for Real Madrid and win the Champions League. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"His main dreams are to win the Champions League and play at Real Madrid.”

Kvaratskhelia has four years left on his contract with Napoli after only just arriving at the club from Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi last summer. Madrid have been touted with interest in the forward with reports indicating that they are keeping tabs on his situation.

The aforementioned source states that the Serie A champions are highly unlikely to allow Kvaratskhelia to leave this summer. It is more likely that his fellow attacker Victor Osimhen departs.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is in Real Madrid's sights for 2024

Real Madrid could move for Manchester City's Haaland in 2024.

Real Madrid may be on the lookout for a new striker this summer with question marks over Karim Benzema. The French forward is set to make a decision over his future when Los Blancos' season concludes this weekend.

However, Madrid may not immediately look to replace Benzema who is wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad. Los Blancos may wait until 2024 before signing a superstar name as the Frenchman's replacement.

The two names that are in Los Merengues president Florentino Perez's sights are PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti (via Madrid Xtra) reports that both are targets for the 2024 summer transfer window.

Haaland's situation is intriguing as he only arrived at City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Norweigan has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 52 goals in 51 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old has shattered goalscoring records in English football and is on the cusp of winning a treble with the Cityzens. Guardiola's side will be eager to keep hold of the prolific frontman.

