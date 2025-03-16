Manchester City will be asked to pay at least £70million to sign star from Real Madrid: Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester City will be asked to pay at least £70 million to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga. The Cityzens are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer and have identified the Frenchman as a potential target.

Ad

Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his midfield options in the summer amid a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. The defending Premier League champions have performed below par this term, especially in the absence of key midfielder Rodri, who sustained a season-ending injury at the start of the season.

City brought in Nico Gonzalez from FC Porto during the January transfer window to salvage their midfield deficiencies. However, they are still keen on improving the central midfield position with a proven player like Camavinga.

Ad

Trending

The 22-year-old Real Madrid star has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in Europe over the past couple of seasons. Since joining Los Blancos from Rennes for a reported €40 million in 2021, Camavinga's stock has risen significantly.

The Frenchman has made 173 appearances for the Spanish giants, recording three goals and nine assists. He has helped the club to two LaLiga crowns as well as two Champions League titles.

Camavinga has been a key player for Madrid, and a move away from the club next summer could be difficult. His contract with Los Blancos expires in 2029. Thus, Manchester City must be willing to fork out a significant sum to secure his services should Madrid agree to a transfer.

Ad

Real Madrid make decision on Eduardo Camavinga’s future amid concrete interest from Manchester City - Reports

As per Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have no interest in parting ways with Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The 22-year-old is attracting strong interest from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is eager to add more quality to his midfield and has earmarked the Frenchman as a potential recruit. However, Madrid sees Camavinga as a key part of the club's future and is not ready to let him off their books. His ability to operate in multiple midfield positions and also in defense makes him a huge asset to the LaLiga side.

Due to recurring injuries, Camavinga endured a difficult 2024-25 season. He has managed just one goal and two assists in 27 games across competitions this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback