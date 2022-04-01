Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes names Manchester City star as the toughest midfielder he has faced in the Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has named Kevin De Bruyne as the toughest midfielder he has ever faced in the Premier League.

Fernandes, who signed a one-year contract extension on his existing deal at Old Trafford until 2026, took part in a Twitter Q&A session hosted by the Red Devils. He singled out Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne as the best player he has played against in his two years in English football.

De Bruyne is widely recognized as one of the best players in the world right now. He was instrumental in City's recent 4-1 demolition of United, a game in which Fernandes played on the losing side.

The Portugesse midfielder has had an outstanding impact at Old Trafford, scoring 49 goals and creating 39 assists in his 119 games at the club. No Manchester United player has created more goals since his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2020.

Manchester United midfielder Fernandes recognises De Bruyne's impact, wants World Cup success

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been the best midfielder in the Premier League since joining City in 2015 from Wolfsburg. He has won every domestic honor multiple times, and has won the last two PFA Premier League player of the year awards, as well as being in the past two FIFpro World XIs.

His sparking form earned him a new contract to make him the second-best paid player in the Premier League, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Spotrac.

Elsewhere in Fernandes' Q&A, the Portugesse playmaker was asked if his country could win the World Cup in the winter, to which he said:

"Why not?"

Portugal have never won international football's biggest tournament, but Fernandes clearly believes that this can change in Qatar. With an incredible lineup including Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernandes himself, there's no reason to believe that his side can't win the tournament.

