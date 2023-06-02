Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides Antony fitness update ahead of FA Cup final against Manchester City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not too optimistic about Antony featuring in their FA Cup final clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, June 3.

Antony suffered an injury during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on May 25 and had to be stretchered off. Ahead of their final game of the season against Fulham on May 28, Ten Hag was optimistic about the winger featuring in the FA Cup final.

"We've all seen how he came off and didn't look great. But the first assessment is not too bad and a good opportunity he is available for the Cup final next week," Ten Hag told MUTV on May 27.

However, in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Manchester City, the Dutchman stated that Antony is unlikely to play a part.

"Unlikely. Antony still [has] a chance but a really small chance. He didn’t make progress, so he still has a chance but unlikely he is available," Ten Hag said.

Antony, 23, joined Manchester United from Ajax for a whopping €100 million last summer. He has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 47 games across competitions for the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Manchester City

When asked about his opponents ahead of the FA Cup final, Erik ten Hag lauded Manchester City for their performances and achievements. But he claimed that he is focused only on the progress made by Manchester United in his first season in charge of the club.

"I think they do a very good job. They play very good football, they deserve [the plaudits]. Of course, I look at our opponents, I evaluate, but we look to ourselves and you have to see where you are as a club and from there on, you have to make progress and I think we did over the last season," Ten Hag said.

"We made very good progress, we are in a good direction and now we have the opportunity in the summer to make new targets, new goals in the short-term. But the longer term will stay the same. As I said last year, we want to restore Man United but we have a way to go," he added.

Ten Hag has led Manchester United to the Carabao Cup triumph and a top-three finish in the Premier League table this season. They can now add another trophy on Saturday while stopping rivals Manchester City from winning a treble.

City won the first encounter 6-3 between the two sides this season in October while United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in January.

