Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides blunt response when asked about Man City's sanctions

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refused to comment on the Premier League's potential charges on Manchester City for their alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Leeds United on February 8, the Dutch boss said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't have [an opinion]. I am not here for financial regulations. I am a football manager I have to stick to that and others have to deal with that."

The Premier League announced on Monday (February 6) that Manchester City have been charged with breaking more than 100 FFP rules over nine seasons (between 2009-10 and 2017-18).

A Premier League statement read:

"In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

As per ESPN, the club have also been accused of not cooperating with the investigation. However, City did release a statement as well, pleading innocence and stating that a review by an independent commission would be welcomed.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have had a stellar 2022-23 Premier League campaign under manager Ten Hag. The Dutchman was appointed manager in the summer after leaving the Ajax job.

The Red Devils find themselves third in the Premier League table with a two-point lead over fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Manchester United will face Leeds United in the reverse fixture at Elland Road on Sunday (February 12) after their encounter at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"It's not ridiculous" - Manchester United legend offers emphatic verdict on title race after Arsenal and Man City defeats

Arsenal lead the Premier League title race, currently sitting atop the table with a five-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand. The two sides, however, suffered defeats over the weekend, with Manchester United eight points behind the Gunners.

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville believes his former club could still challenge for the title this season. The Englishman said on his podcast on Sky Sports:

"It's not ridiculous to say they [United] could win the title. I don't think they will and I've never thought they will this season because it's a bit early for that, but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City. The fans will start getting worried now with the way they're playing and the way Pep Guardiola is tinkering with the team."

If Neville's wishes come true, it would be Manchester United's first Premier League title since the 2012-13 campaign. They won it under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired at the end of the campaign.

