Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacts to drawing Sevilla in UEFA Europa League quarterfinals

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared his thoughts after the Red Devils drew Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

The Premier League giants won their first trophy under Ten Hag last month, beating top-flight rivals Newcastle United 2-0 at the Wembley to lift the EFL Cup. Manchester United have now set their eyes on winning more silverware this season, having qualified for the quarterfinals of both the FA Cup and Europa League.

The Red Devils will lock horns with Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday (March 19) and have drawn La Liga club Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals. Looking ahead to the European tie, Ten Hag said that he's wary of the threats posed by Sevilla, who have won the competition six times.

However, the Manchester United manager added that he's not yet thinking about the Europa League clash.

"Back to Sevilla and as you say a very good record we have to be aware of it," Ten Hag told a press conference (via the Manchester Evening News). "It is going to be tough; they are very experienced in the Europa League, won it so many times. I don’t know the team in detail but for me the most important is football, and I don’t look forward to Seville (just yet)."

He continued:

"First we have international break and then three Premier League games, so there is much time to focus on that so definitely. All the opponents are coming to this stage of Europa League; they are strong, and you have to play your best football if you want to go through."

The Red Devils host Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League tie on April 13, with the return leg in Spain seven days later.

Ten Hag and Co. will face either Juventus or Sporting CP in the last four if they beat Sevilla. United will be determined to go all the way in the competition and win their first European trophy under the Dutchman.

Manchester United's games before Sevilla clash

Manchester United will not be in action till April 2 after their FA Cup clash against Fulham this weekend. Club football will come to a halt after this weekend due to the international break.

The Red Devils will play Newcastle United at St. Hames' Park in the Premier League on April 2 in their first game after the break. They will then face Brentford three days later and Everton on April 8, both at home, before hosting Sevilla in the Europa League on April 12.

