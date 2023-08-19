Manchester United and Chelsea target agrees terms with PSG - Reports

Having been scouted by Chelsea as well as Manchester United, Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly agreed to terms with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The France international has been a hot property in the market ever since his exploits in the 2022 World Cup and is now close to joining the Parisians.

Manchester United have been after the attacker ever since the loan deal for Wout Weghorst expired earlier this summer. The Red Devils are in dire need of reinforcements in the striker department. Erik ten Hag has seemingly lost patience with Anthony Martial, with the former Lyon man only netting 11 goals in the past two seasons.

The red half of Manchester has witnessed the incoming of Danish prodigy Rasmus Hojlund for a hefty fee of €75 million, but the youngster is currently sidelined with an injury. Things have been similar if not worse in west London, with Chelsea also struggling in the goals department.

The Blues replenished their striking options this summer, offloading the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and loanee Joao Felix in favour of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. Chelsea are yet to find a solution over the exiled Romelu Lukaku and recently saw newcomer Nkunku suffer an ACL injury.

Consequently, the two English clubs have been consistently chasing Kolo Muani but reportedly to no avail. The 24-year-old forward is now very close to joining PSG, although the fee behind the transfer is yet to be revealed. Luis Enrique's side has the tough task of rebuilding their frontline from scratch following the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

While Kylian Mbappe has been reintegrated into the main team, his long-term future at Parc des Princes remains uncertain. Having already added Marco Asensio and Goncalo Ramos to their roster, PSG would be looking to close the deal for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker to bolster their attacking options.

Chelsea and PSG have a history of exchanging players

The two sides have shared some historic European bouts, facing each other for three consecutive years in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages between 2014 and 2016. PSG came on top twice while Chelsea managed to suppress their French opponents once.

Nevertheless, their European rivalry hasn't stopped the two clubs from engaging in transfers. Chelsea have offloaded some high-profile names to Paris, sending the likes of Claude Makelele, Alex and David Luiz the other way.

On the other hand, PSG have only sanctioned the transfer of two players to Stamford Bridge. Thiago Silva switched allegiances in 2020 and has been a pivotal figure for the Blues ever since. David Luiz infamously returned to west London in 2016, after spending two underwhelming seasons in Paris.