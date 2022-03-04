Manchester United closely monitoring PSG target - Reports

According to Il Messaggero, Manchester United are closely monitoring Lazio’s Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United are set to undergo a huge summer of transformation yet again with multiple senior players expected to leave the club. The Red Devils are expected to spend a lot of money in the transfer market and might have to bring in more reinforcements than most fans think.

The futures of multiple players are up in the air. Among them are midfielders such as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Donny Van De Beek.

At the same time, most fans are unhappy with Fred, while Nemanja Matic is past his prime. Milinkovic-Savic is a player that the Red Devils have been continuously linked to in recent years. The now 27-year old has opted to stay at the Italian club in recent seasons.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Sarri says Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best midfielders he’s ever coached:



“I’ve coached midfielders of a very high level: Kante, Kovacic, those of Juventus, Zielinski, Hamsik. He’s amongst these”



However, Lazio is reportedly contemplating a sale. The Serbian’s contract expires in 2024 and he has generated interest from multiple big clubs including PSG, Juventus and Inter Milan.

The midfielder has eight goals and seven assists in 36 matches this season and could be a serious option for Manchester United should Lazio decide to sell him.

Manchester United set to undergo huge changes next season?

First and foremost, a long-term managerial appointment needs to be made. Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag appear to be the frontrunners. At the same time, a plethora of players might be moving away in the summer.

The most obvious of them are the likes of Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba.

Others such as Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Dean Henderson are also looking for moves. Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked with an exit, while most fans will want to see the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic replaced as well.

Recent rumors had suggested that the club will be looking for an attacking right-back although Diogo Dalot’s resurgence might result in a change of plans.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



The fans want him, he wants us, don't mess this up, Erik ten Hag already speaks English but the fact that he wants to be fluent in it shows how much he wants to join Man Utd (or the Premier League).The fans want him, he wants us, don't mess this up, @ManUtd Erik ten Hag already speaks English but the fact that he wants to be fluent in it shows how much he wants to join Man Utd (or the Premier League).The fans want him, he wants us, don't mess this up, @ManUtd. https://t.co/Tjhf8eV4YE

Harry Maguire, the captain, has been criticized in plenty and the club has also been linked with new center-backs, as a result. The current season obviously began with gleeful optimism for most Manchester United fans. The team was expected to settle down and potentially compete for trophies.

However, the club is as unsettled as it can be, with the Mason Greenwood controversy also resulting in a shortage of attacking options for Ralf Rangnick. All signs point to a summer of wholesale changes at the club,

Edited by Diptanil Roy