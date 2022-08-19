Manchester United consider £25 move to sign Atletico Madrid star: Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco as they enter the latter stages of the summer transfer window, as per the Telegraph.

The Belgian attacker is believed to have become a 'serious target' for the Red Devils and could cost around £25 million.

The Belgian has two years left on his current deal with Diego Simeone's side.

Carrasco becomes the third Atleti forward to be linked with a move to Old Trafford following interest in Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix.

He made 44 appearances last season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

The attacker returned to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium back in 2020 following a brief spell in China with Dalian Professional.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in stark need of attacking reinforcements with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho out of form.

The duo are yet to score or provide an assist this season, and have come under fire for their performances against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

There also remains question marks over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is desiring an exit from the club.

Alternate forward option Anthony Martial's start to the season has been hindered by recurring injury issues.

Erik ten Hag's side kicked off their campaign in woeful fashion with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and a 4-0 drubbing against Brentford.

Manchester United need to get their business done

A deal for Antony seems unlikely

Manchester United have just 13 days to get their transfer business done.

The Red Devils seem to have left bringing in a new attacker late with a long pursuit of Ajax winger Antony seemingly having failed.

Despite United holding a legitimate interest in the Brazilian, a deal is reportedly difficult for Ten Hag's former winger.

That seems to have left the 13-time Premier League winners with no choice but to target alternatives and Carrasco falls into that category.

The Belgian can operate on either flank and boasts real vision. He also has European experience having played for the likes of Atletico and AS Monaco.

At 28 years of age, he is still not yet to reach the latter stages of his career, which bodes well for United if he does arrive for around the £25 million mark.

With so little time remaining in the window and targets coming and going for United, a move for the Belgian could be an astute one.

