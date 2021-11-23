Manchester United consider sensational move for PSG superstar Neymar - Reports

According to a report by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are tabling a sensational move for PSG forward Neymar Jr.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League last season. They issued a powerful statement of intent during the summer transfer window, signing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sadly, their current position in the Premier League is in stark contrast to how last season ended for United. Manchester United are in a state of turmoil and currently stand without a manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The Red Devils remain in a prime position in the Champions League thanks to clutch goals from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Manchester United's claim to the Premier League title has more or less come to a close just after 12 games.

Reports suggest Manchester United are keen to bring PSG's Neymar Jr. to turn things around.

While his stint with PSG has been plagued by injuries, Neymar has managed to net 90 goals and register 55 assists in 128 appearances. However, it's safe to say that such a move would carry a fair share of financial complications.

Furthermore, a report by El Nacional suggests that Neymar has no plans of leaving the fashion capital of the world.

His desire to stay at PSG has been fueled by Lionel Messi's arrival. However, Kylian Mbappe's future at the club remains shrouded in mystery, with Real Madrid keen to bag the Frenchman after an uneventful summer.

Manchester United have been linked with a fair share of players, while Paul Pogba might've have played his last game for the Old Trafford club

Manchester United have been linked with several high-profile players, including Jules Kounde, Erling Haaland and even Federico Chiesa.

Jules Kounde has been on Chelsea's radar for as long as fans can remember. However, the move didn't materialize in the summer, which has attracted attention from other clubs.

According to a report by Todofichajes, Manchester United have shortlisted Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. The England captain's credentials have been the subject of much debate over the last few weeks.

Erling Haaland is slated to leave Borussia Dortmund, with several elite European clubs being associated with the Norwegian.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged Manchester United to go all-in for Chiesa. The latter spent a lot of time with Ronaldo at Juventus and managed to impress the Portuguese legend.

However, the Italian is currently dabbling between a complicated contract between Juventus and Florentina. It's safe to say Ronaldo's endorsement could play a pivotal role in his arrival at Old Trafford.

On the flip side, Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus.The United midfielder is currently out with an injury which will keep him sidelined until after Christmas.

His contract expires in the summer of next year, dubbing the next few months crucial for Manchester United to play ball for him to stay at Old Trafford.

