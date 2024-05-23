Manchester United dealt blow as star defender set to miss FA Cup final against Manchester City

Manchester United have been dealt a blow as defender Harry Maguire will be absent for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25 at Wembley Stadium. This is a crucial match for the Red Devils as it is their only chance at lifting some silverware in the 2023-2024 season.

Manager Erik ten Hag revealed that the squad could receive a boost from the potential return of three players including Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount, and Anthony Martial in their last fixture of the season. In his pre-final press conference, the Manchester United manager said (via the club's official website):

"Harry Maguire is unavailable but the rest, all the players you mentioned [Lindelof, Mount and Martial], they are - I think - available. We have, tomorrow, final training and then we have final decisions. But, as I oversee it now, it looks good."

The English center-back has not been in action since April 27 after sustaining a muscle injury in training. When asked if Maguire had suffered a setback in his recovery, the Dutch manager said:

"I don't think so. It's just he doesn't make it. It didn't heal as we expected."

Manchester United's squad is still lacking left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, which means either Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be brought into the starting XI. Speaking about the upcoming match, Erik ten Hag said:

"It's all about trophies. And we have a huge opportunity to win a trophy. The last 10 years, [there were] not many trophies in this club but we have an opportunity to win two trophies in two years."

The Manchester rivals were pitted against each other in the FA Cup final last season as well and the clash ended with City claiming the trophy with a 2-1 win.

Manchester United captain wins Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. The Portuguese attacking midfielder has been a key player for the Red Devils in the ongoing season, netting 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

Bruno Fernandes has now bagged the award thrice since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2020 from Sporting CP. Only club icons Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea have won this individual award more times than the current captain. The former Manchester United players have won it four times each.

Bruno Fernandes also won the FSA Men's Player of the Year Award in 2020.