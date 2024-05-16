"I feel that is the case" - Bruno Fernandes reveals only reason he would leave Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that we would only leave Manchester United if the club wants him to, amid reports of him leaving the Red Devils this summer after the Euros. The Manchester outfit managed a 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Tuesday night (May 15).

After the game, the midfielder told Sky Sports that he will 'be here' as long as the club wants him.

"I will be here until… I said the club needs to want me. I feel that is the case, the club wants me to be a part of the future," said Fernandes (via Metro).

However, Fernandes made it clear that he would not stay if the 'club doesn't want to have him'.

"As I’ve always said, I don’t want to be a player that the club doesn’t want to have. If for some reason the club doesn’t want to have me, I will go but if they want me, I will stay," Fernandes said.

Fernandes missed United's last two league fixtures against Crystal Palace (May 7) and Arsenal (May 12) due to a knee injury. He returned to the lineup in Tuesday's night match against Newcastle United.

The Portuguese star assisted Hojlund's winning goal at the 84th minute, leading Manchester United to a much-needed victory after two consecutive losses. He has 15 goals and 12 assists to his name in 46 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

Bruno Fernandes admitted that it was a 'tough season' for Manchester United

Speaking on Sky Sports after United's match against Newcastle, Bruno Fernandes admitted that it has been a 'tough season' for Manchester United and thanked the fans for having their back.

"It has been a tough season. The table shows that and we are all aware of that. The fans have been amazing and behind us all season. We all appreciate what they have been doing for us," Bruno said.

The Portuguese star further stated that the fans deserve a better results and mentio end that the team have been trying.

"We want to do better and do differently and they [fans] deserve that. They have been amazing for us and we had to do something, we have been trying but results don’t show that," Fernandes said.

The midfielder reminded that the season is not over yet as Manchester United are yet to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 25.

"Obviously the job isn’t finished yet. We still have one game in the Premier League then the biggest game of the season, the FA Cup final." Fernandes continued.

Speaking of his own performance and being the captain of Manchester United, Bruno said that a 'captain's performance' doesn't exist as it is always the team's performance.

"It doesn’t exist, a captain’s performance, it is a team performance. I am no different from anyone just because I have the armband. I always try my best and we always do the best we can for the club – nobody hides that we play for a big club and we have to lift our standards every game," the midfielder said.

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Bayern Munich alongside a few Saudi clubs in recent weeks. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils captain stays or leaves Manchester United to take up a new challenge after his stint with Portugal at the 2024 Euros.