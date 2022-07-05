"Manchester United have to get him out!" - Ex-Chelsea midfielder rips into 'bad apple' Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has urged Manchester United to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, ripping into the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly asked United to allow him to leave if a suitable offer is made this summer. Debates over whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should be offloaded have ensued, with many pointing to his astronomical £500,000- a-week wages.

Burley slammed Ronaldo, urging Manchester United to get rid of their star man. He told ESPN FC (via Metro):

"[Apparently] there will be a few tears shed in the Manchester United dressing room if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves… Really? Trust me, the only tears shed will be from fans at the fact that half of these wannabes are at the club."

Ronaldo impressed during his first season back at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances across competitions.

The Portuguese forward previously left the Red Devils back in 2009 in a then-world record £80 million move to Real Madrid.

Burley touched on his return last summer, alluding to the fact that Ronaldo may be surprised by the drop in standards at the club since he left in 2009. He said:

‘The fact that he allegedly was a bit divisive last year on arrival at the club, I think that’s merely down to the fact that the standards were awful. I can understand that frustration. I think Manchester United have to get him out. He’s not the future. You can’t have a bad apple, a divisive player and one that doesn’t want to be there."

Burley concluded by claiming that the Red Devils have to find the 37-year-old a way out of Old Trafford. He added:

"You have new management, trying to build some new foundations. You can’t have that player. They’re going to have to find a way to get him out. The biggest mistake he made was walking into the club 12 months ago thinking they were moving forward."

Where to for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo may be waving goodbye to United once again

If Cristiano Ronaldo were to leave Manchester United, there would seem to be a few potential suitors reportedly showing an interest (per The Athletic).

A move to Chelsea could be on the horizon for the Portuguese star with the opportunity to not only continue in the Champions League but also in the Premier League.

The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly has reportedly held meetings with the player's agent Jorge Mendes. However, it remains to be seen if Thomas Tuchel wants the forward.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are a side being touted to make a move for the United star despite director Hasan Salihamidzic rubbishing claims of a potential transfer previously.

Serie A side Napoli are also in the running and could see Ronaldo make a return to the Italian league where he has had huge success with Juventus.

