"Manchester United are going down" - Gabby Agbonlahor believes top players would rather sign for Aston Villa than Red Devils

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that the Villans are a better prospect for players than Manchester United. Agbonlahor believes the Red Devils are on their way down.

His comments came after Ralf Rangnick's side were credited with an interest in signing Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. The Red Devils are reportedly looking at a summer move for the Scotland international.

Addressing McGinn's situation, former Aston Villa forward Agbonlahor has advised the 27-year-old against a move to Old Trafford. The Englishman is of the view that the player is better off staying at Villa Park.

Agbonlahor pointed out Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Aston Villa and claimed that Steven Gerrard's side are more attractive to top players at the moment. He said on talkSPORT:

"Come the summer, what Aston Villa are going to be looking at, you'd rather sign for Aston Villa than Manchester United this summer. Manchester United are going down, Aston Villa are on the way up. Who's going to be Manchester United manager?"

Agbonlahor added:

"Look at the players running their contracts down, players want out of Manchester United at the moment, players are gonna want to come to Aston Villa at the moment, [Philippe] Coutinho? Come on. John McGinn should stay at Aston Villa and shouldn't think about going to Man United."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“United are on their way down and Aston Villa are on their way up!”



🟣 “Players want out at Man Utd and players want to come to Villa!”



Gabby Agbonlahor believes ✍️ “You’d rather sign for Villa than Man United this summer.”“United are on their way down and Aston Villa are on their way up!”🟣 “Players want out at Man Utd and players want to come to Villa!”Gabby Agbonlahor believes #AVFC is a better prospect for players than #MUFC ✍️ “You’d rather sign for Villa than Man United this summer.”😍 “United are on their way down and Aston Villa are on their way up!”🟣 “Players want out at Man Utd and players want to come to Villa!”Gabby Agbonlahor believes #AVFC is a better prospect for players than #MUFC! https://t.co/8CK5fl87Da

New Aston Villa manager Gerrard displayed his ability to attract top players when he made Coutinho his first signing at the Birmingham club. The Liverpool legend has also brought in Lucas Digne and is reportedly plotting a summer move for Atletico Madrid frontman Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international is said to have rejected offers from multiple clubs as he seeks a reunion with Gerrard at Aston Villa next summer. It remains to be seen if he will be in the Premier League next term.

Are Manchester United unattractive for players now?

The Red Devils have struggled to retain their status as one of Europe's best teams since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013. They have had several managers since the Scot's departure and are still trying to find their feet.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA Paul Scholes says the dressing room at Manchester United feels 'poisonous' Paul Scholes says the dressing room at Manchester United feels 'poisonous' 👀 https://t.co/IRfaTXSl8D

The Old Trafford outfit recently appointed reputed tactician Rangnick as their interim manager. However, the German's arrival has not brought about significant changes to the team either.

Also Read Article Continues below

Their dressing room is reportedly divided into cliques, with several players unhappy. Some are said to be seeking a move away from the club even though the likes of Fred have tried to rubbish those claims.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra