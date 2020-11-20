Manchester United are considering a move for Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, as per reports from Spanish outlet Marca. The club reportedly want the teenager to replace out-of-form midfielder Paul Pogba.

At just 18 years of age, Camavinga is one of the brightest luminaries in Ligue 1. The player has attracted interest from various European powerhouses such as Real Madrid and Juventus. Manchester United could cash in on the teenager if they are able to move Pogba on in the transfer window.

The World Cup winner has found it difficult to break into the Manchester United starting XI this season, which has led to transfer speculation.

Also read: Manchester United News Roundup: Everton interested in signing a Man United star in January, ex-player talks highly about a new arrival - 19th November 2020

Manchester United need to pay £63 million for Camavinga

Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga became the youngest scorer for France since 1914.

Pogba steered France to the Nations League finals with a couple of authoritative displays from midfield. His national team coach Didier Deschamps reminded the footballing fraternity and Manchester United of his qualities, asserting:

“Just see what he was able to do in Portugal and what he did tonight. He has pride, and above all, he has talent. When you have to defend, he can defend. When he has the opportunity to express himself, he is able to do so. Paul is a top-level player and I hope what he did with us will be useful to him when he gets back to his club.”

Advertisement

Various reports, however, suggest Manchester United will be looking to refurbish their midfield with the funds they raise from Pogba's sale.

Eduardo Camavinga’s first goal for France was special ✨



(via @EURO2020) pic.twitter.com/O1yriOWLU6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Camavinga recently became France's youngest goalscorer since 1914 in October. He has already amassed over 50 appearances for Rennes and is gradually demonstrating how versatile, expressive and talented he is.

Capable of working his brilliance as a holding or attacking midfielder, the Manchester United target is reportedly worth £63 million, according to Marca. Camavinga's contract expires in 2022, but the midfielder affirmed that he could pen a new deal at Rennes. Remarking on the recent speculation, he said:

"I see, I hear things. It's nice to hear everything that is said but those things are not going to distract me. I'm at Rennes and the other clubs are not a topic for now. We will see later. I have two years left on my contract and there is time to talk about it. There will be negotiations, this is my training club and I'd like to stay here."

Advertisement

💬 Ole: "Home and away form is not the same as before.



"The best game we've had at home was against RB Leipzig. Now we want our first home win in the league of course."#MUFC #MUNWBA pic.twitter.com/7yRmdhVRAS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 20, 2020

Offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid may tempt the teenager, but it'll be interesting to see if Rennes can tie him down to a new deal in the next few months.

Also read: Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21