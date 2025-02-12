Manchester United keen on selling Alejandro Garnacho to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering selling Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window to raise funds for a move for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde. The Red Devils are enduring a difficult season, as they are 13th on the Premier League table with 29 points from 24 games. Manager Ruben Amorim is expected to make significant changes to the squad once the season ends.

United's activity during the winter window was relatively limited, but Amorim is keen to bring in fresh talent to strengthen his squad ahead of the next campaign. One of his primary targets is Balde, the 21-year-old Barcelona full-back, who has impressed with his pace, defensive awareness, and attacking contributions.

However, funding a deal for the Spaniard will not be easy, and United are now exploring ways to generate the necessary resources. According to GiveMeSport, selling Garnacho is being considered to facilitate a formal offer for Balde.

The Argentine winger was the subject of interest in January, with Chelsea particularly keen on signing him, but no move materialized.

Earlier reports from TBR Football suggested that Garnacho had grown frustrated under Amorim at Old Trafford, fueling speculation about a potential departure.

Manchester United unsure about Alejandro Garnacho amid patches of brilliance

Despite his undeniable talent and moments of brilliance for United, doubts remain over Garnacho’s long-term role in the squad.

While Amorim praised the youngster’s attitude during the final days of the winter window and expressed his desire to keep him, reports indicate that the club are still unsure about him going forward.

If Manchester United do decide to sell the 20-year-old, they are not prepared to let him leave for a cut-price fee. Chelsea remain interested in the Argentine, and given his quality, he could be a valuable asset for several top Premier League clubs.

However, any potential deal would need to meet United’s financial expectations, particularly if the funds are to be used to secure a high-profile signing like Balde.

As the summer window approaches, the situation remains fluid. Manchester United’s transfer plans will likely depend on their final league position and any further squad assessments from Amorim.

With the club looking to make key reinforcements, Garnacho’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, and his sale could be the key to unlocking a move for one of Amorim’s top targets.

