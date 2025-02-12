Chelsea ready to bid €70 million to sign LaLiga star in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are ready to offer €70m to secure the services of Pablo Barrios, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder has caught the eye with Atletico Madrid this season, registering two assists from 24 appearances across competitions.

Barrios has already cemented his place in Diego Simeone's side, starting 22 games this campaign. The 21-year-old is highly regarded in the European circuit and has already turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have invested in talented young footballers of late and Barrios also fits their transfer strategy. The player's all-action approach has apparently convinced the London giants, who are ready to go for the kill this year.

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Romeo Lavia, who has already missed 58 games since joining the club in the summer of 2023. The Blues have a settled midfield pairing of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, but lack depth in the area.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the only other senior option available to Enzo Maresca at the moment and the London giants are eager to address the situation this summer. Barrios has been identified as an option, although prising him away from the Metropolitano Stadium won't be easy.

The Spaniard is under contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2028, and the club hold him in high regard. However, Chelsea are willing to break the bank to secure his services. The final decision in the matter will depend on Barrios, who could be tempted to test himself in the Premier League.

Will Chelsea offload Christopher Nkunku this summer?

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Christopher Nkunku this summer to raise funds for new arrivals, according to GiveMeSport. The Blues have already offloaded multiple names in the winter transfer window, including Joao Felix, who was sent on loan to AC Milan.

Enzo Maresca is likely to streamline his squad at the end of the season, and one player who could be on his way is Nkunku. The Frenchman arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 but missed almost the entire campaign with an injury.

Nkunku has struggled for chances under Maresca this season, registering 13 goals and four assists from 31 games, most of which have been from the bench. Bayern Munich wanted him in January but a move failed to materialize as Chelsea wanted £59m to let him go. The Bavarians could return for the 27-year-old if the Blues drop their asking price this summer.

