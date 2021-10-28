Manchester United look certain to lose Paul Pogba for free next summer - Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United are prepared to let Paul Pogba leave for free next summer. The news comes after the realization that the midfielder will not sign a new contract at Old Trafford. When his contract expires at the end of June 2022, the France international will become a free agent.

He has frequently turned down United's offer of a new contract. Despite the possibility of the player running down his contract, insiders claim there is no panic or anxiety at Old Trafford. The Red Devils management remain calm over the possibility of the 28-year-old leaving for nothing.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🚨🌖| Manchester United have now accepted that Paul Pogba will NOT sign a new contract. Real Madrid are among the clubs interested, and are planning to negotiate a free agent deal with him next summer. @MarkOgden_ 🚨🚨🌖| Manchester United have now accepted that Paul Pogba will NOT sign a new contract. Real Madrid are among the clubs interested, and are planning to negotiate a free agent deal with him next summer. @MarkOgden_ #rmalive

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all expressed interest in Pogba in the past. But none of them are contemplating a January move, preferring to negotiate a free-agent contract next summer. According to ESPN, when United agreed on Pogba's transfer fee and compensation five years ago, they factored in the possibility of him departing as a free agent at the end of his deal.

Manchester United are not worried about losing Paul Pogba for free

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United

The club could get a higher price for Pogba by selling him in the January transfer window. However, sources say United's owners, the Glazer family, are unconcerned about missing out on a transfer fee. It is because the benefits of having him available for the final six months of the season outweigh the potential financial gain of selling him in January.

Manchester United have tried numerous times to persuade Pogba to sign a new deal. But top authorities at Old Trafford have thought since the conclusion of last season that he would be unlikely to do so. Plans are already in place to improve their midfield without him next summer.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🚨| Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have previously expressed an interest in Pogba 🇫🇷, but none of them are planning to make a move for the player in January, preferring instead to negotiate a free agent deal next summer. #MUFC @MarkOgden_ ] 🔴⚪️ 🚨| Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have previously expressed an interest in Pogba 🇫🇷, but none of them are planning to make a move for the player in January, preferring instead to negotiate a free agent deal next summer. #MUFC [@MarkOgden_] 🔴⚪️

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pogba was sent off for a tackle on Naby Keita during United's 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. He will miss United's next three Premier League matches against Tottenham, Manchester City and Watford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has benched the midfielder for United's last two matches against Liverpool and Atalanta. But insiders say Pogba is still a valuable member of the first-team squad and that there is no breach between the player and the manager.

Edited by Diptanil Roy